Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Co-Host the 2022 MTV EMAs Months After Marriage News

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunder, co-hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards, marking their first joint celebrity appearance since E! News confirmed they married.

By Corinne Heller Nov 13, 2022 11:32 PMTags
CouplesRita Ora
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

Newlyweds Taika Waititi and Rita Ora took center stage this weekend for a glamourous date night.

On Nov. 13, the two co-hosted the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. It marked the first time the couple has worked together, as well as the first joint celebrity appearance for the pair since a source confirmed to E! News in August that they got married.

"Thank you for doing this with me, Taika," Rita told the Thor: Love and Thunder onstage at the EMAs, to which he responded jokingly, "Thank you for bringing me!"

Taika and Rita first sparked romance rumors in 2021, when the two were spotted looking cozy in one of her Instagram posts. Later that August, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Suicide Squad 2. They have since attended a few celebrity events together, including a screening of Thor: Love and Thunder in London in July, a month before E! News confirmed the news of their marriage.

photos
Rita Ora's Best Looks

The two have not discussed their wedding—which was small, according to multiple reports. In an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show earlier this month, Rita referred to Taika as her "partner" and discussed their MTV EMAs co-hosting gig.

"It's just nice to be able to do something fun with someone that is like, my favorite person," she said. "We're just the same person. It's just nice to find someone that you can sort of have fun with and work with and respect and we respect each other's work. It's nice to have space, but also be together at the same time."

Rita also gushed about Taika and their relationship on the Greatest Night Ever podcast this past September. She called the director a "lovely" person, adding, in a singsong voice, "I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love. Amen!"

The "Your Song" singer cited her parents' decades-long marriage as inspiration, saying, "For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I'm really happy I did."

She added, "I love Taika. Shoutout to Taika!"

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

See photos of stars at the MTV EMAs below:

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

The married couple arrive to host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Taylor Swift

The singer showcases a daring look.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
David Hasslehoff

The Baywatch alum and singer, Germany's international treasure, appears on the red carpet.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Muse

Band members Matthew Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme appear together.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
David Guetta

The DJ is all smiles.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Alicia Awa

The singer appears on the red carpet.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Sam Ryder

The singer is all smiles.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Bebe Rexha

The singer showcases a daring blue style.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Leomie Anderson

The model strikes a pose.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Ché Lingo
Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Vas J Morgan

The British TV personality matches his outfit to the red carpet.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Tate McRae

The Canadian singer arrives at the show.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Armani White

The rapper strikes a pose.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Rúrik Gíslason

The Icelandic former soccer player poses for the cameras.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Laura Maack

The German actress was pretty in pink.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Luca Vezil

The influencer showcases a yellow style.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Riccardo Simonetti

The influencer is so money.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Äyanna

The singer turns heads in a pink style.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Spinall,

The DJ strikes a pose.

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Lola Lolita

The TikTok star showcases a feathered look.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Noa Kirel

The Israeli singer wears a Kanye West-themed outfit.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Leonie Hanne

The influencer is all smiles.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV
Kalush Orchestra

The Ukrainian rap group appears on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jack Fowler

The musician showcases a colorful style.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Domiziana

The German musician makes a grand entrance.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bamlak Werner

The musician is all smiles.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Nina Chuba

The German star poses on the red carpet.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Elizabeth Varela

The reality star, who appeared on MTV Latin America's Are You the One? El Match Perfecto, appears at the show.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Julian Lennon

The musician arrives at the event.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Nasty C

The rapper appears on the red carpet.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 MTV EMAs: Star Sightings
