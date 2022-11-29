See Ariana Grande's Wicked Sweet Selfie With Husband Dalton Gomez

Earlier this year, the "Sweetener" singer reflected on her audition process, explaining her excitement to bring the character to life.

"I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode, while I was also shooting The Voice," she said in a May 12 video on the r.e.m. beauty's YouTube account. "So, I was shooting and then doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, ‘I want to be ready to go in.'"

And while Ariana might have gotten the part, she knows her work isn't done just yet.

"I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and I want to be in prime condition, so I went pretty hard getting ready," she added. "And now, thank God, the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I've adored since I [was] ten years old and that is going to have every piece of me."