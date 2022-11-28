Hailey Bieber Just Recreated Princess Diana's Famous Signature Styles

Watch : Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's latest look was fit for royalty.

The Rhode Beauty founder exuded cool-girl style as she stepped out of a Pilates class with Kendall Jenner on Nov. 27 wearing an effortlessly chic athleisure outfit.

She was photographed in an oversized gray sweater, matching biker shorts and black sneakers with white crew socks. She paired the loungewear with a black Nike dad cap and a sleek leather handbag.

Whether or not it was intentional, Hailey's athleticwear was reminiscent of Princess Diana's iconic fashion. The late royal's off-duty signature style consisted of oversized sweaters (which usually featured a university logo emblazoned on the front) and biker shorts, which she frequently wore to the gym.

Diana not only sported the casual attire to break a sweat but also to deter paparazzi from profiting off of her photos. To her, if she wore the same outfit after hitting the gym then the images wouldn't be valuable.