Hailey Bieber Adds a Cheeky Twist to Her Little Black Dress

Hailey Bieber put a sexy spin on the little black dress.

The Rhode founder stepped out in style to attend Tiffany & Co.'s fanciful fête on Oct. 26 at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles. In true Hailey fashion, she kept her attire classic but with a cheeky twist, wearing a completely see-through long-sleeve dress that she paired with black lingerie.

The model, who is an ambassador for the iconic jewelry brand, accessorized her Saint Laurent gown with strappy black heels, layers of gold bangles and an emerald-embellished necklace. She also opted for natural-looking glam, sporting barely-there makeup and an effortlessly wavy hairstyle.

All in all, her minimalistic wardrobe proved that less is more.

While at the star-studded event, Hailey posed for photos with Euphoria's Alexa Demie, Halsey and Kim Kardashian. In fact, Hailey's run-in with Kim came just two days after she addressed Rhode Beauty's comparison to SKKN by Kim and Kylie Jenner's eponymous skincare line.