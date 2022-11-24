The Masked Singer: Find Out Why an Iconic Horror Actress Eliminated Herself

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

It might be turkey time, but The Masked Singer dialed it back to spooky season.

The Nov. 23 Fright Night-themed episode brought the arrival of two new celebrity competitors—and a self-imposed early exit for one of them.

The festivities kicked off with a performance by Sir Bugaboo, who made his Masked Singer debut with his rendition of "Devil With a Blue Dress On" by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels. Bugaboo's clue package included a film reel and a phone covered in question marks. After his performance, Bugaboo revealed that he had previously worked with panelist Nicole Scherzinger.

Up, next Scarecrow hit the stage with a performance of Steve Miller Band's "Abracadabra." Her clue package included a gold globe, figure skates and a reference to horror director Wes Craven.

Finally, it was time for Snowstorm, who advanced on the Nov. 16 episode, to return for a performance of "Sweet But Psycho" by Ava Max. Snowstorm's new clues were a picture of a house and a creepy doll inside a box.