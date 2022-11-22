Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Kourtney Kardashian & Landon Barker Want to Do Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS

Charli D'Amelio is already sounding off on Dancing With the Stars season 32.

The TikTok star, who won season 31 during Nov. 21's finale alongside partner Mark Ballas, is revealing whether boyfriend Landon Barker or his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian about the possibility of joining the franchise themselves.

"I don't know," she exclusively told E! News at the finale taping. "That's totally up to them. I haven't talked to them about it."

But Landon himself has already weighed in, exclusively telling E! News on Nov. 17 why he isn't interested in joining his girlfriend to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

"Hard no," he said of the prospect of competing on Dancing With the Stars. "I'm not quite the dancer."

But who's to say Kourtney won't follow in the footsteps of brother Rob Kardashian, who came in second during season 13 of the series?

During the finale, Charli beat out runners-up Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy to hoist the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. TV host Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson took third, while Shangela and Gleb Savchenko came in fourth.