Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko Introduces Drag Alter Ego In Final Dance With Shangela

Step aside, Gleb Savchenko. It's time to meet Natasha.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who has been dancing with Shangela throughout season 31, debuted his drag alter ego during Nov. 21's finale in honor of the duo's last performance.

As RuPaul's "Call Me Mother" played, Shangela rose from the stage with graphics that read, "I started from the bottom, but now I have arrived. I am Shangela." After a brief dance (and death drop) with Shangela's background dancers, the camera then panned over to Gleb, who was in a sparkly pink dressing room.

"Ladies and gentlemen," Shangela announced over a loudspeaker. "Introducing: Natasha."

Then, in a callback to her Oct. 24 performance, Shangela pulled a leg of fried chicken from her outfit and handed it to head judge Len Goodman, who recently announced he would be exiting the ballroom.

Of course, the performance wouldn't be complete without another death drop—this time, including Natasha.