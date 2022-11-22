Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko Introduces Drag Alter Ego In Final Dance With Shangela

Step aside, Gleb Savchenko. It's time to meet Natasha.
The Dancing With the Stars pro, who has been dancing with Shangela throughout season 31, debuted his drag alter ego during Nov. 21's finale in honor of the duo's last performance.
As RuPaul's "Call Me Mother" played, Shangela rose from the stage with graphics that read, "I started from the bottom, but now I have arrived. I am Shangela." After a brief dance (and death drop) with Shangela's background dancers, the camera then panned over to Gleb, who was in a sparkly pink dressing room.
"Ladies and gentlemen," Shangela announced over a loudspeaker. "Introducing: Natasha."
Then, in a callback to her Oct. 24 performance, Shangela pulled a leg of fried chicken from her outfit and handed it to head judge Len Goodman, who recently announced he would be exiting the ballroom.
Of course, the performance wouldn't be complete without another death drop—this time, including Natasha.
The judges were floored by the routine, with Len even forgetting a key part of his job in excitement.
"For the first time in 31 seasons, I forgot to vote because I was absolutely mesmerized by the whole thing!" he exclaimed. "By everything! It had performance. It had entertainment. It even had chicken. What more could you want in a dance?"
Shangela and Gleb ultimately came in fourth place, with Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy came in second, while Wayne Brady and Witney Carson landed in third.
The Dancing With the Stars finale is now streaming on Disney+.