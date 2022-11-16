Spencer Neville Reveals His Sex Lives of College Girls Character Is Set to "Shake Things Up"

Spencer Neville is heading back to school.
The actor, who will make his debut in HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls when season two premieres Nov. 17, is exclusively revealing which Essex College student he'll be playing.
"I'm the new frat guy that comes in and shakes things up a bit," he exclusively told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the Devotion premiere Nov. 15. "As we know, where it left off, the girls were in a little trouble, and they got our Theta in a little bit of trouble. So I'm comin' in a little hot."
Presumably, Neville's storyline will intertwine with Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), who, at the end of season one, stole a file of prior exams from Nico (Gavin Leatherwood)'s fraternity and reported them to the school—though she ultimately loses her scholarship in the process.
And while Neville himself was not in a fraternity, he did take inspiration from his own college days at Middle Tennessee State University.
"I was not in a frat," Neville revealed. "But, I hung out with—you know, you go to the bars, you go to the frats. There was this one bar, and it was a frat bar. I forget the name of it, but it was the coolest place of all the bars because they would give you this 48-ounce styrofoam cup and half of it is liquor. It's like $10 for 48 ounces. That was where I studied what it meant to be in a frat. How to behave, how to hold yourself, how to talk to women."
As for the rest of the college girls, they'll be dealing with problems of their own. Leighton (Renee Rapp) is moving on from her season one relationship with Alicia (Midori Francis), while Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) are enjoying dalliances of their own.
The first two episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls season two drop Nov. 17 on HBO Max.