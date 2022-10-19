The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Trailer Teases a Steamy New Semester

The Sex Lives of College Girls is ready to turn up the heat for season two! We're talking hot residents, a strip show and lots of, you guessed, sex. Watch the first look here!

It may be winter at Essex College, but the campus has never been hotter.

HBO Max released a steamy new trailer Oct. 19 for season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls, and the footage is sure to raise your temperature. In the teaser, Leighton (Reneé Rapp) reveals she's single and very ready to mingle after splitting from Alicia (Midori Francis) in season one.

"It's my turn to catch up," Leighton tells her roommates Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott).

When Whitney asks how many women she's currently courting, the latter unabashedly replies, "Like 30."

Do you, girl. Do you.

Bela and Whitney on the other hand? They're exploring their budding campus relationships. Specifically, as Bela is enjoying a dalliance with a "short king," Whitney is struggling to define her romance with Canaan (Christopher Meyer).

And while Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) seems more focused on trying to earn money for school after losing her scholarship, there is a hunky new resident—played by Mitchell Slaggert—in their dorm for her to drool over. Nico who, right?

Well, that could be because season one heartthrob Gavin Leatherwood, who played Leighton's selfish older brother Nico, announced his departure from the Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble-created series in March 2022. "It was such an incredible experience," he explained at the time. "I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely. But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects, so that's the move."

Though Pauline told E! News that she misses her on-screen boyfriend, she teased that "Kimberly is going to be exploring her options."

We hope Mitchell's character is one of these options.

For a taste of the sexiness to come, watch the new trailer for season two, out Nov. 17, above. Keep reading to find everything else we know about the new semester:

Jessica Brooks/HBO Max
The Highs and Lows of College

Justin Noble, who co-created the series with Mindy Kaling, promised that season two will feature "new love interests" and "a lot more fun, party scenes."

"Life will continue to be throwing some pretty big hurdles at these girls," he added. "Because that's what college is all about."

Courtesy of HBO Max
New Semester

Season two, which returns Nov. 17, will take place after the Thanksgiving break.

HBO Max
The Fate of Leighton and Alicia

Reneé Rapp stayed tight-lipped on whether her character Leighton will reunite with freshman year girlfriend Alicia (Midori Francis). "I don't know," she coyly told E! News in June. "Maybe."

We aren't holding out hope, however, as Leighton looked very single in the Oct. 19 trailer. Also, Midori recently joined Grey's Anatomy for season 19.

HBO Max
Nico Who?

After having a falling out at the end of season one, it seemed pretty clear that Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) was O-V-E-R Nico (Gavin Leatherwood). And when Gavin announced that he was exiting The Sex Lives of College Girls, we really knew not to expect a reunion in season two.

Pauline confirmed to E! News that Kimberly was onto "another train—or trains."

Justin supported this sentiment, teasing, "Mindy and I are excited about the new love interest that we're introducing for characters who maybe were involved with Nico last season. We really loved Sex and the City, and how they would keep new love interests coming in and out all the time. So it's kind of fun to get into what that rotation could be. No one's really gone forever."

HBO Max
Money Moves

Season one ended with Kimberly losing her scholarship over a cheating scandal, which, as Pauline told E! News, means the character has to come up with over $20,000.

"Let me tell you," Pauline shared, "she's going to be exploring many different ways on how to do that."

HBO Max
Lots to Look Forward to

When we last saw Bela (Amrit Kaur), she quit the Catullan, planned to start her own group and flirted with Eric (Mekki Leeper). So, it's safe to assume that Bela has a lot on her plate come season two.

But don't take our word for it, as Amrit told E! News that the new installment has "lots of fun, lots of crazy moments and lots of love."

HBO Max
No More Dalton Drama, Hopefully

Alyah Chanelle Scott is over Whitney's Dalton drama just as much as we are. For those who need a refresher, the Essex College athlete found herself in an entanglement with her assistant soccer coach (James Morosini). Though Whitney seemed to put the inappropriate relationship behind her at the end of season one, Alyah teased that anything is possible come season two.

"Who's to say," she noted. "You are going to have to watch to find out. I, for one, hope she does [leave the relationship in the past]. But you know, I don't have any say."

