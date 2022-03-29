Gavin Leatherwood Exits the Sex Lives of College Girls Ahead of Season 2

Well, this is hella awkward! Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not appear in season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. Plus, other stars who've left hit shows in 2022.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 29, 2022 9:35 PMTags
TVHBOMindy KalingCelebrities
Watch: "Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Gushes Over Mindy Kaling

Gavin Leatherwood's tutoring days at Essex College are over.

The actor, who played Nico on Sex Lives of College Girls, revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Mindy Kaling's HBO Max comedy. In an interview with Us Weekly, Leatherwood confirmed that he's "not going to go back [and is] branching off and going in a different direction" with his career.

"It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely," he explained. "But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects, so that's the move."

So, what exactly is next for the TV heartthrob? Well, according to his Instagram, Leatherwood is now focusing on his music career. "I have a new song coming out on April 8," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum shared on his Instagram Story on March 28. "It's called 'Be My Lover.'"

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Fans of Sex Lives of College Girls are sure to be upset by this update, as season one ended with Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) calling out Nico for sleeping with her even though he had a girlfriend. However, the season finale also featured Kimberly revealing that Nico's fraternity helped her cheat, so, perhaps Nico's absence will be written off as an expulsion? Only time will tell.

Sex Lives of College Girls was officially renewed for a second season back in December, but returning cast members were not confirmed at the time. Still, we're hopeful that on-screen roommates Chalamet, Amrit Kaur (Bela), Reneé Rapp (Leighton) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney) are all enrolling for sophomore year.

Jessica Brooks/HBO Max

While we wait for word about the season two cast, take a look at all the actors who left hit TV shows in 2022 below!

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message About Healing After Oscars Incident

2

Where Chris Rock Went After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

3

Jesse Williams Asks to Pay Less Child Support After Grey’s Exit

HBO Max
Gavin Leatherwood, Sex Lives of College Girls

In March 2022, Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. revealing to Us Weekly that he wanted to "keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects."

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message About Healing After Oscars Incident

2

Where Chris Rock Went After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

3

Jesse Williams Asks to Pay Less Child Support After Grey’s Exit

4

Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

5
Exclusive

Kate Beckinsale Keeps Warm in Jason Momoa's Jacket at Oscars Party