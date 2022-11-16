These Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Will Be Your Life Now

"Forever."
That was the fitting last line of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, the fifth and final film in the hit vampire franchise that brought the love story between Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella (Kristen Stewart) to a dramatic—and controversial—conclusion on Nov. 16, 2012. Based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling novels, Twilight became a pop culture phenomenon when the first movie debuted in 2008, dividing the world between Team Edward and Team Jacob (Taylor Lautner) and turning its young cast—especially Pattinson and Stewart, who infamously dated for years, much to shippers' delight—into global sensations.
Despite the less than sparkling reviews the Bill Condon-directed film received, it went on to make $830 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of The Twilight Saga series and its fanbase still loves the movie unconditionally and irrevocably—fake-out fight scene and Jacob imprinting on a baby and all.
So, you better hold on tight, spider-monkeys, 'cause we're heading down memory lane to reveal 34 secrets about the Twilight franchise, including which star was almost replaced in the second movie and all of the actors who auditioned to play Edward and Bella: