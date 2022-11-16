Get an Exclusive Look at Monet McMichael's Amazon Collection, Top Fall Trends & What Makes Her Confident

We interviewed Monet McMichael because we think you'll like her collection. Monet has a partnership with Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you somehow don't already know the name Monet McMichael, consider this your formal introduction.
The beauty, fashion and lifestyle influencer took the TikTok world by storm for her charismatic and authentic personality, paired with her energetic GRWM videos. Now, she's dropping her first clothing collection with Amazon's The Drop— and Monet certainly did not come to play with these designs.
"Doing a project this in depth was new to me, and super exciting," Monet tells us. "It's been four or five months in the working. It's kind of like my first little baby."
The collection will be live on Amazon for only 30 hours, and its filled with versatile designs that are made to order and range from sizes XXS through 3X. Some of Monet's favorite fall and winter fashion trends include trench coats and legwarmers— which would totally work with all the collection pieces.
"If I could describe my collection in three words, it would be confident, comfortable and buildable," the influencer shares. "The collection has good staples and a solid foundation for everyone. I really feel like anyone and everyone can wear this collection and you can dress it up, which I love [...] and dress them down and still look put together."
While Monet drew a lot of her inspiration for the collection from social media, she says her personal style has also grown with the design process.
"We all are always on a journey with fashion," Monet puts it plainly. "It's always evolving, always changing. I feel like it's really just [about] finding your confidence, and, you know, owning it. This was very good timing in terms of me being open to trying new styles and being excited about styling, especially with TikTok and people being like, 'I love your outfit. I love how you style it.' That gave me a lot of confidence."
Keep reading to get more exclusive insight from Monet's collection with The Drop, plus shop it for yourself.
The Drop Women's Black Cargo Pants by @monetmcmichael
Cargo pants are Monet's go-to for the fall, so it's no wonder she included two different colors in these super cute cargo pants.
The Drop Women's Black Open Back Rib Top by @monetmcmichael
Monet raves about this long-sleeve top! She loves its versatility, and so do we. You can wear it styled so many different ways.
"The long sleeve with the thumb holes just had me," Monet says. "They're so good under any jacket. I love that these are like very staple fall pieces, but also I can see myself wearing the long-sleeve in the summer since it has like a nice open back and a ribbon tie so you can adjust it. Some of the girls were asking if they can wear a bra with it. The ribbon back literally goes right along the seam and it will cover your straps in the back, and if you don't want to wear a bra, it's tight enough where you can feel supported and opaque enough where you won't see through it."
The Drop Women's Micro Chip Cotton Parka by @monetmcmichael
This cotton parka is perfect for the winter. Style it with cargo pants, dresses and sheer tights, your favorite pair of jeans and more!
The Drop Women's Desert Sage Lounge Pants by @monetmcmichael
Monet is keeping it cute, comfy and cozy with these sage green lounge sweatpants. Pair it with your favorite oversized hoodie or this cute sweater to get her look.
"I want [this collection] to feel sexy at night, like you can elevate it and still have that kind of masculine, just sexy, confident, strong, powerful type of flair to it," Monet expresses. "I feel like the vibe is structural, but still comfortable. It's just fluid."
The Drop Women's Charcoal Tunic with Removable Scarf by @monetmcmichael
This charcoal tunic is everything, and it comes with a removable scarf. It's not too oversized, but it will still keep you toasty through the chillier days ahead.
The Drop Women's Charcoal Lounge Pants by @monetmcmichael
You know you have to complete the look with the matching loungewear pants. Pair the coordinated ensemble with some fuzzy slides for an ultra cozy vibe.
"The two piece detachable scarf and sweat suit is very thin, but it's warm," Monet says. "I love that all these pieces are layerable, even the sweat suit. You would think it's so bulky, that you can't put your jackets over it. But it is designed where it just lays on you so beautifully."
The Drop Women's Whisper White Open Back Rib Top by @monetmcmichael
Shop the backless long-sleeve top in white, too. This color is perfect for year-round wear and can be dressed up or down so easily.
The Drop Women's Whisper White Cargo Pants by @monetmcmichael
Check out these cargo pants that also come in white! Get Monet's look by pairing it with the backless crop top, and throw on her parka for a full Monet-inspired look.
"I'm grateful for the whole process and the team, to be able to have my name on these tags," Monet concludes. "Just seeing everyone placing their orders, showing their love and actually styling the pieces— like that's something I could never imagine. At the end of the day, my collection is how it's supposed to be. I'm proud of it."
Kendra Scott and Barbie™ just launched a limited edition capsule collection that benefits a non-profit, and you need to shop it ASAP.