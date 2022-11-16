The Barbie™ & Kendra Scott Jewelry Collection is Nostalgic, Empowering & Pretty in Pink

This limited edition capsule collection celebrates 60 years of the Barbie Dreamhouse and the 20th anniversary of Kendra Scott, while supporting an important cause.

E-Comm: kendra scott x barbie launchCourtesy of Kendra Scott

The six-year-old, Barbie-obsessed version of myself would totally be losing it over this Kendra Scott and Barbie™ jewelry launch. Quite honestly, I'm just as in love with the pieces now.

Not only is the limited edition, six-piece capsule perfectly pink, shiny and versatile, but it comes with purpose. Celebrating 60 years of the Barbie Dreamhouse and 20 years of Kendra Scott, 20% of proceeds from one of these stunning jewelry pieces will go to Girls Inc. through the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

"Barbie™ x Kendra Scott draws from a desire to help women feel confident, powerful, and capable of anything that we set our minds to. Growing up, Barbie taught me that beauty comes in many forms, and most importantly, to pursue my passions," Kendra Scott shared in a press release about the launch. "I'm so proud to partner together on a collection that celebrates both fashion and philanthropy so we can continue to inspire the next generation of girls to dream even bigger."

Keep scrolling to shop the collection with a cause— it seriously has the barbiecore pieces of our dreams!

Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Delicate Chain Bracelet

This delicate chain bracelet is— obviously— pink and dazzling. It's one of those pieces you can wear on its own, or layered with your other favorite bangles and bracelets.

$90
Kendra Scott

Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Chain Necklace

This Barbie™ emblazoned chain necklace is a standout piece that can be worn alone or layered with other gold chains. No matter how you wear the look, you'll definitely receive tons of compliments.

$140
Kendra Scott

Courtesy of Kendra Scott

Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Elisa Multi-Strand Necklace

The classic, bestselling Kendra Scott necklace silhouette is getting a Barbie™-inspired makeover. This multi-strand gold and pink necklace is simply stunning and reversible, so it's like getting two necklaces in one!

$98
Kendra Scott

Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Everlyne Friendship Bracelet

You're really never too old for friendship bracelets. Snag this Everlyne Friendship Bracelet for you and your bestie in time for the holiday season. Plus, 20% off proceeds from this bracelet go to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which will directly support Girls Inc.

$65
Kendra Scott
Courtesy of Kendra Scott

Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Gold Huggie Earrings

These gold and pink huggie earrings will definitely become a jewelry go-to. They pair well with other pieces but also look stunning and dainty on their own.

$90
Kendra Scott

Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Statement Earrings

Stand out from the crowd in these pink and gold earrings. Wear your hair in a slicked back updo and let these statement earrings do all the talking!

$198
Kendra Scott
Courtesy of Kendra Scott

Want to shop more jewelry? Check out these pieces that make mixing metals super easy.

