The Barbie™ & Kendra Scott Jewelry Collection is Nostalgic, Empowering & Pretty in Pink

The six-year-old, Barbie-obsessed version of myself would totally be losing it over this Kendra Scott and Barbie™ jewelry launch. Quite honestly, I'm just as in love with the pieces now.

Not only is the limited edition, six-piece capsule perfectly pink, shiny and versatile, but it comes with purpose. Celebrating 60 years of the Barbie Dreamhouse and 20 years of Kendra Scott, 20% of proceeds from one of these stunning jewelry pieces will go to Girls Inc. through the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

"Barbie™ x Kendra Scott draws from a desire to help women feel confident, powerful, and capable of anything that we set our minds to. Growing up, Barbie taught me that beauty comes in many forms, and most importantly, to pursue my passions," Kendra Scott shared in a press release about the launch. "I'm so proud to partner together on a collection that celebrates both fashion and philanthropy so we can continue to inspire the next generation of girls to dream even bigger."

