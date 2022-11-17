The Heartwarming Ways Prince William Supported Mom Princess Diana During Her Split From Prince Charles

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

There's competition for rock bottom when it comes to the low points of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

But for all their irreconcilable differences, no one (tabloid headlines excluded) doubted either's devotion to their children. The Prince and Princess of Wales sidestepped the widening rift between them for as long as they could to maintain an ostensibly intact family unit for the sake of Prince William and Prince Harry—until that, too, became an untenable situation.

And yet, actually splitting up was a last resort.

"I'm not going anywhere, I'm staying put," Diana said, according to Andrew Morton's bombshell 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story. As far as she was concerned, if Charles wanted to end their marriage, he'd have to be the one to make the first move.

And while Charles had rekindled the flame with ex Camilla Parker Bowles in the 1980s, he was still telling friends that he hoped he and Diana could remain married—even if that meant being husband and wife in name only and amicably leading separate lives as friends.