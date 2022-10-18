Dominic West Confirms The Crown Will Be Recreating That Infamous Tampon Scandal

The Crown isn't shying away from even the most scandalous of the monarchy's controversies.
Ahead of season five, Dominic West, who will be portraying a younger King Charles III (then still Prince Charles) as his marriage to Princess Diana unravels, has teased how the show will be tackling the couple's infamous 1993 "Camillagate" scandal, in which a leaked audio recording revealed Charles saying that he wanted to "live inside" Camilla's trousers, but with his luck, he'd be reincarnated as her tampon.
"I remember thinking it was something so sordid and deeply, deeply embarrassing [at the time]," West told Entertainment Weekly in a feature published Oct. 18. "Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you're conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation. What's really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press's attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape."
West went on to say that reenacting the scene with costar Olivia Williams, who will play Camilla in season five, made him "extremely sympathetic towards the two of them and what they'd gone through."
Another '90s scandal that The Crown is set to recreate? Diana's 1994 revenge dress, which has already been leaked in paparazzi photos.
Elizabeth Debicki, who this season is taking over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin, said her close friends were nearly as excited about the iconic outfit as they were to hear she was cast at all.
"It fascinated me how entranced people were with that dress," she said. "When it became known that I had the part, I received these text messages saying congratulations, [but] there was also a huge amount of text messages about the Revenge Dress. 'Do you get to wear the Revenge Dress?' 'Oh my God, you get to wear the Revenge Dress!'"
And it seems like the dress did its job—the Australian actress shared that wearing the number "provoked something in me as an actor."
"I can't really explain it," she said. "It's pretty incredible that a dress would represent a moment in history, or that this human's life would represent so much and become so iconic. So that was a big day on set for me!"
Watch The Crown take on these iconic moments and more when season five premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix.