2 Chainz Shares the Accessory He Buys Every Week Plus 5 More Things He Can’t Live Without

We all have our football-watching rituals, from the lucky clothes that we wear to the delicious snacks we eat at a tailgate. 2 Chainz wants you to add something new to your Thursday night football experience. He teamed up with Prime Video to host the Amazon Music Live concert series, which will air every Thursday after the game. Artists will perform new music followed by an interview with 2 Chainz.

2 Chainz shared, "It's all about giving artists an opportunity with a massive platform and open them up to different living rooms across America that would not normally see them perform live." It's not just the fans experiencing something new. 2 Chainz explained, "Kane Brown is one of country music's biggest stars. I've never seen a country music live show before, so I'm excited to branch out." Lil Wayne is set to perform on November 17, 2022, and Anuel A will take the stage on December 1, 2022.

He also reflected on the two prior concerts, remarking, "The first week, we had Lil Baby. I was super excited for that because he's from Atlanta, obviously. He's doing very well and just dropped this dope album. I was happy to see him. Then, Megan Thee Stallion just blew me away. I'm gonna be for real, she just had such high energy and great choreography."

In an exclusive E! interview, the Amazon Music Live host shared the things he can't live without. His picks include game day must-haves, backstage essentials, and the signature elements of his style, including one accessory that he shops for "every week."