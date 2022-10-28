Kane Brown Teases More New Music With Wife Katelyn After "Thank God" Success

Watch : Kane Brown Reflects on Success of New Song With Wife

Kane Brown wants to "Thank God" for his most heartfelt song to date.

Back in September, the country singer teamed up with his wife Katelyn Brown for their first duet. And while the pair has yet to perform their hit single on stage, they can't believe how fast the track has taken off.

"I think it's just because it's a true love story," Kane shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's not two artists who are singing it to each other and have no future with each other. I feel like people can relate to that. Plus, it's a beautiful song."

Married since October 2018, the couple shares daughters including Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 9 months. Their family bond is felt in the track, which has become Kane's fastest moving song on country radio.

"So, thank God, I get to wake up by your side / And thank God, your hand fits perfectly in mine," the couple sings. "And thank God, you loved me when you didn't have to / But you did and you do, and he knew / Thank God for giving me you."