Rapper Lil Baby and On-Off Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves Raise Eyebrows With Shady Messages

Do we have a problem?

Off-and-on couple Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves are turning heads after posting a series of cryptic messages to their Instagram Stories.

On Friday, March 18, Jayda wrote that she was "finally standing up." The influencer added on another slide, "Everything comes to an end. Never force it. Be happy."

About an hour later, Lil Baby shared a video and wrote, "When a MF think they can play wit me."

While neither explicitly explained what they were referring to, Jayda later commented on a post by The Shade Room to clarify her posts. "I'm [for real] y'all," she said. "lmfao we ain't gon talk about it. y'all will see." More than 35,000 users liked her comment.

Fans speculated that her shady messages were aimed at Lil Baby, with one user tweeting that Jayda seems to be "seriously done this time."

Jayda shares son Loyal Armani, 3, with the "Do We Have a Problem?" rapper. Last month, she celebrated his birthday with a cake covered in candy and a rubber duck, writing, "Not I got a 3 year old child." More photos showed the entrepreneur posing with her "booger," as she called him.