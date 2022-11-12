Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family

Celebrating in the sky.
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
"Hitting a milestone birthday feeling loved and grateful, she wrote in the Nov. 12 post. "Thank you all for the sweet messages yesterday."
In the comments, the Ghost star was showered with sweet messages, including some from fellow Hollywood icons Julianne Moore and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Demi's youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, also posted series of snaps from the celebration, including a pic of her mom wearing a colorful birthday crown and snuggling with her adorable pooches.
"Happy 60th to my favorite medical anomaly," the 28-year-old wrote Nov. 11. "Whatever hill you're over, show me where to begin the climb.
Earlier in the day, the former couple's daughter Scout Willis, 31, posted an Instagram video of her "queen" mom celebrating onboard that plane. Bruce and his wife Emma also sent their love to the G.I. Jane actress. "We love you inside and out," Emma wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her and the Die Hard star holding up Demi's tell-all book Inside Out.
Bruce and Demi—who were married in 1987—have remained friendly since their split in 2000. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the exes even social distanced together, along with Tallulah, Scout, their eldest daughter Rumer Willis, 34, Emma, and her and the actor's two daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
Earlier this year, the modern family united again to release a joint statement revealing that Bruce was "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition caused by damage to the brain that affects language comprehension and expression.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the March message read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that.
The message was signed, "Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."