Emma Heming Willis Praises Husband Bruce Willis for "Next Level Confidence" in Heartwarming Tribute

Emma Heming Willis is tipping a hat to husband Bruce Willis' "passion."
The model, who tied the knot with the Die Hard actor in 2009, praised the star in a sweet tribute post on June 13. Alongside a 1987 video of Bruce performing with The Temptations, Emma wrote to her Instagram followers, "My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me...Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him."
"I mean what kind of next level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations?" Emma, who shares kids Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Bruce, continued. "You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything. And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it."
Emma post received a flood of comments from fans, friends and family, including Bruce' eldest daughter Rumer Willis, 33, who wrote, "Papa!!!"
In addition to Rumer, Bruce shares daughters Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.
Back in March, Bruce's family—including Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn—released a joint statement about the actor's health.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family's message, posted to Instagram on March 30, read. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
Since that time, Emma has been keeping fans updated on family life. In a May interview with The Bump, Emma shared, "The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home. For us as a family it's always been about making memories. I'm not even sure we have rituals or traditions. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don't take that for granted."