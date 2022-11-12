Dancing With the Stars' Daniel Durant Describes His Unique Bond With Selma Blair

Daniel Durant and Selma Blair know about struggle.
As competitors on the current season of Dancing With the Stars, both Daniel and Selma have inspired viewers with their respective journeys: Daniel, as only the third deaf performer in the show's history, and Selma, who battled through her MS diagnosis in wildly impressive fashion.
Despite the fact that Selma's DWTS journey was forced to be cut short due to doctor's recommendations, Daniel revealed the pair formed an unmistakable bond during their time together.
"She was a big fan of mine because of CODA and I was touched," Daniel exclusively told E! News. "I knew we would support each other already. We're in the same community, and we understand each other in some ways. She's a brilliant actress and seeing her dance was so touching and impressive. I always congratulated her and talked to her."
Since leaving, Selma has continued to encourage Daniel by leaving supportive comments on his Instagram posts, which has kept their friendship alive.
"Her spirit and her heart are there," Daniel said. "It makes a big difference. Seeing her support on social media means so much to me. That's who Selma really is. She's a beautiful person."
While Daniel has his sights set on the Dancing With the Stars semifinals, airing live Nov. 14, his eyes got wide when asked if he'd given any thought to dancing with Selma on the season finale later this month.
"Oh, I would love that," he said. "That would be so awesome. That's a great idea. I might have to keep that one. I would love to dance with Selma. That would be so cool to show the world."
Regardless of how Daniel's journey on the show ends, he will forever cherish the memory of his dance on the Nov. 7 episode, in which he and partner Britt Stewart performed part of their routine without music, in an attempt to show the audience what it's like for Daniel to dance without the benefit of sound.
The performance brought many inside the ballroom—including judge Derek Hough—to tears.
"We got to show the world, and it was so nice to see the reaction," Daniel said. "I feel like I've touched a bunch of people, especially Derek. I was happy to connect with him about that. I'm just happy to share that with the world."
