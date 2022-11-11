WATCH LIVE NOW

While You Were Streaming
Exclusive

George and Mayan Lopez Have a TMI Sex Talk in Hilarious Lopez vs. Lopez Sneak Peek

Things get awkward in E! News' exclusive Lopez vs. Lopez preview as a normal discussion between Mayan Lopez and her parents turns into a talk about her sex life. Watch.

Watch: Lopez vs. Lopez EXCLUSIVE: Mayan's Sex Positive Revelation

Sometimes there's no way to avoid discussing an award topic.

That's the predicament the characters of NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez find themselves in on the show's Nov. 11 episode, as Mayan Lopez's sex life is brought up during a chat with her parents in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.

"Did you hear about the break-in a couple of blocks away?" Mayan's mother Rosie (Selenis Leyva) asks her daughter. "It was on the Citizen Alert last Tuesday night."

Turns out, there's a reason why Mayan missed the neighborhood news. She tells her parents, "That's the night when Quinn [Matt Shively] and I are…busy."

Awkward tension quickly fills the room, but Mayan decides she's not going to be ashamed about discussing her and her boyfriend's bedroom habits.

"Why am I apologizing?" she asks. "This is a sex-positive house, okay. We get busy on Tuesdays between Top Chef and Below Deck Mediterranean."

Being the funnyman that he is, Mayan's dad, George Lopez, can't help but poke fun at the couple's organized sexy time, saying, "Of course you two schedule it."

Lopez vs. Lopez First-Look Photos

But Rosie wastes no time clapping back at her ex-husband, noting how he used to be the same way, though not exactly. "You used to schedule it, too," she says, "just not with me."

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Watch the hilarious full clip above.

Lopez vs. Lopez airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

