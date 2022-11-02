The Biggest Piece of Advice George Lopez Gave Daughter Mayan on Lopez vs. Lopez

Watch : George & Daughter Mayan Lopez Talk Working Together on NBC Show

Mayan Lopez learned from the best when it comes to navigating the world of TV sitcoms.

After all, her dad George Lopez has several under his belt, most notably his self-titled series George Lopez, which ran for six seasons from 2002 to 2007. Now, Mayan is joining her father on screen for NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez, and she revealed the best advice she received from the TV vet while filming.

"Always just focus on being the best comedian that you can be or the best at your craft," Mayan exclusively told E! News during an interview with her dad. "I want to touch as many people as he has with his work, but he's like, 'That should never be the focus. Always just focus on being the best at your craft and practice and practice and have the passion and your skill will shine through.'"

Adding to that, George noted that it's important to always "trust your instinct," on screen and off. "I told Mayan that I found it out when I was probably 10, 11 or 12—that I started to kind of have this intuition that if I trusted it, it never really led me in the wrong direction."