Selenis Leyva Explains the “Sweet” Way the Orange Is the New Black Cast Keeps In Touch

Selenis Leyva is remembering her roots.
The actress is dealing with a whole lot of family drama on NBC's newest sitcom, Lopez Vs. Lopez. But she isn't forgetting about her original Orange Is the New Black family, either.
"I think that we will forever have a bond no matter where we go," Leyva exclusively told E! News at the Lopez Vs. Lopez premiere Nov. 3. "Life has taken us in many directions. We're all everywhere but we still connect. People are getting married, people are having babies, photos are being exchanged. We have our private little gallery! It's sweet."
Leyva explained that cast is especially bonded because of the wild popularity of Orange Is the New Black, which ended in 2019 after seven seasons and 16 Emmy nominations.
"What can follow sometimes isn't always success when you hit such an amazing, lottery of all lotteries—Orange is the New Black on Netflix," she noted. "But here I am on NBC! Hello!"
On Lopez Vs. Lopez, Leyva plays George Lopez's ex-wife Rosie, who—as we can tell from the teaser—has a complicated relationship with the family.
In one scene, George says to her, "You wanted to make things awkward!"
Rosie immediately hits back, saying, "If I wanted to make things awkward, I'd show your late-night texts asking, 'You up?'"
But Leyva explained that these family dynamics are not exclusive to the Lopezes—in fact, they're relatable for viewers across the board.
"This is not just a show for Latinos," she said. "Yes, we are Latinos telling the story, but this is a story for everyone. It's a family affair. It's about people who are imperfect trying to do the best to make it perfect, as close as they can."
Lopez Vs. Lopez premieres Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
(NBC and E! News are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.)