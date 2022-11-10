Morgan Evans Shares How Music Has Helped Him Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce

Morgan Evans is healing through the power of music.
The singer, who split from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini earlier this year, recently reflected on the cathartic experience working on his new song "Over For You" while feeling the heartbreak.
"It's been a rough few months of my life and writing this song really helped sort through all that for me," he exclusively told E! News on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet. "I shared it for the first time at this festival in Australia a few weeks ago and I didn't really know anything about it other than I had to get it off my chest."
Morgan went on to reveal that the reaction he received from the breakup ballad was overwhelming.
"All the conversations in my life and social media and messages changed from stuff like, 'Great show man' to some real stuff like, 'Thank you for writing this song it's getting me through my divorce,'" he shared. "So I wish I had these words when I went through my own divorce and when I started getting messages like that I knew I had to record it properly and put it out and I'm really proud of it."
Morgan said that it was helpful to write this song during the difficult time, noting that, "it's just a little bit comforting to know you're not the only person that's been through it or that's going through it."
He added that although he's learned his feelings are universal, for now he is still taking it one day at a time.
Kelsea filed for divorce after five years of marriage in August 2022, with court documents obtained by E! News citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The "Roses" singer and Morgan first met in 2016 while co-hosting Australia's Country Music Channel Awards, before getting engaged that same year on Christmas Day.
Kelsea took to her Instagram Stories to share the news of their split with followers Aug. 29, writing, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."
That same day, Morgan shared a note to his own Instagram Stories confirming the news. "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," he wrote. "I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it is not."