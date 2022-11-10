Morgan Evans Shares How Music Has Helped Him Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce

Watch : Morgan Evans' Song Helping Him Through Kelsea Ballerini Divorce

Morgan Evans is healing through the power of music.

The singer, who split from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini earlier this year, recently reflected on the cathartic experience working on his new song "Over For You" while feeling the heartbreak.

"It's been a rough few months of my life and writing this song really helped sort through all that for me," he exclusively told E! News on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet. "I shared it for the first time at this festival in Australia a few weeks ago and I didn't really know anything about it other than I had to get it off my chest."

Morgan went on to reveal that the reaction he received from the breakup ballad was overwhelming.

"All the conversations in my life and social media and messages changed from stuff like, 'Great show man' to some real stuff like, 'Thank you for writing this song it's getting me through my divorce,'" he shared. "So I wish I had these words when I went through my own divorce and when I started getting messages like that I knew I had to record it properly and put it out and I'm really proud of it."