Love Is Blind's Cole Reveals If He Would Have Said Yes to Zanab on Wedding Day

Watch : Love Is Blind: Zanab & Cole REACT to Wedding Day Diss!

(Warning: This article features spoilers from the Love Is Blind season three finale.)

It wasn't happily ever after for Love Is Blind's Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey.

The couple, who got together on season three of the Netflix reality series, didn't get married during the finale episode, with Zanab ultimately saying "I don't" (alongside a particularly epic speech). Now, Cole is opening up about whether he would have said yes to a forever with Zanab, if given the chance.

"I want to say that I would have said yes, but now that I've seen it, it's so hard for me to say that," he exclusively told E! News. "If I wouldn't have said yes, I was hoping our relationship would continue, because one of the things that Zay and I talked about a lot was just the speed of the whole process. Because we were going through all these bumps, but we were working through things and finding smoother waters."

One of those bumps included a particularly brutal fight in which Cole asked Zanab if she was "bipolar." When asked by E! News if he had any comment watching the scene back, Cole reiterated, "I don't have anything to say about it. I really don't."