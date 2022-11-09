General Hospital Alum Steve Burton Is Joining Days of Our Lives

Watch : Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing

A soap opera veteran is headed to Peacock.

Steve Burton—who played Jason Morgan on General Hospital for nearly 30 years—will reprise his role as Harris Michaels on Peacock's Days of Our Lives in early 2023, the streamer announced Nov. 9. The actor's return to the DOOL franchise follows his appearance on the Days spinoff Beyond Salem earlier this year.

Peacock is currently keeping details of his character's "thrilling new storyline" under wraps but teased in a press release that fans can expect "more mystery, high-stakes adventure, and romance with Harris returning to the canvas next year."

Burton—who filed for divorce from his wife Sheree Gustin in July—first joined Days for 12 episodes in 1988 before making his General Hospital debut in 1992. The 52-year-old's other soap opera credits include the two-season spinoff General Hospital: Night Shift and The Young and the Restless.

In Nov. 2021, Burton announced he was let go from General Hospital on Instagram, citing COVID-19 vaccine mandates as the reason behind his exit.