Days of Our Lives' Kristian Alfonso Reveals Why She Decided to Return for Beyond Salem

Kristian Alfonso SPILLS on Return to Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives star Kristian Alfonso is ready to go beyond Salem.

The actress—who played Hope Brady on the popular soap opera for more than two decades—revealed why she decided to reprise her beloved character for season two of the Peacock spin-off Beyond Salem in an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop.

"I decided to return to Beyond Salem because [head writer] Ron Carlivati has written an incredible story," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on April 22. "If the fans know me at all, which I know you do, is that it has to be about the story. As I'm talking about it, I'm getting chills, because as Ron was telling me, it was, like, ‘Oh my gosh. He is breaking the sound barrier here.' The audience is going to be in shock when they see what happens."

Teasing that the new episodes will feature "a lot of joy [and] a lot of tears," Alfonso shared that she "came back for the fans," seeing the new series as a chance to give what "the fans so deserve."