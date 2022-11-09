The Masked Singer Releases First Look at Leslie Jordan’s Final Appearance on the Show

Watch : Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute

The Masked Singer is paying tribute to a legend.

In addition to releasing a montage of Leslie Jordan's best moments on the series, the Fox series dropped a teaser of the Will & Grace actor's final appearance on the series, which will air Nov. 9.

While trying to guess the Gopher's true identity, Jordan exclaimed, "Oh you guys, I literally have no idea who this is, but I'm gonna put out some names." Jordan went on to guess rappers like Flavor Flav and Lil Nas X, much to the chagrin of the audience.

In response, guest judge Joel McHale voiced these feelings, quipping, "All of a sudden, Carol Burnett guess doesn't look so bad!"

Jordan first appeared on the series as a guest judge during season six, after singing "This Little Light of Mine" as Soft Serve. During the tribute clip, the series remembered his performance, including when host Nick Cannon bowed down to Jordan as he was unmasked.