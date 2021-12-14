Flavor Flav "Fortunate to Be Alive" After Accident With Falling Boulder

You know what time it is? Time to give thanks after one close call.
On Dec. 14, Flavor Flav was driving from Las Vegas to his home in Los Angeles when a winter storm caused some frightening road conditions.
E! News can confirm that when the 62-year-old rapper was driving this morning near L.A.'s La Tuna Canyon, a giant boulder suddenly came rolling down a cliffside and landed near the right side of Flav's vehicle.
In a photo obtained by E! News, serious damage to Flav's white Audi, which was hauled away by a tow truck, can be seen. According to his manager, had the boulder landed just a few feet from where it did, it could have been a much different story.
"He is very fortunate to be alive and realizes it was an extremely close call," his manager told E! News. "It was a boulder approximately 5 to 6 feet in diameter."
After the incident, Flav told TMZ that he "came very close to death." He later arrived at his home safely.
While many know Flav as the man who helped start Public Enemy with Chuck D in 1985, the rapper has recently focused on other projects, including a YouTube show called The Flavor Flav Show.
In the series, Flav talks to his close friends in the industry and interviews musicians like Flo Rida and Ice Cube.
Word is still out whether pals Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will join the ranks of his YouTube guests.
Flav famously celebrated the comedian's November birthday in November with the Skims founder and her mom, Kris Jenner.
"FLAVOR FLAV: Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," he wrote on Instagram. "Pete, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you."