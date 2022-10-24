Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and More Pay Tribute

Hollywood has a whole lot of golden memories with Leslie Jordan.
On Oct. 24, the actor died after a car accident in Hollywood. He was 67.
"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep said in a statement to E! News. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."
While his cause of death has yet to be revealed, TMZ reported that he was driving when he was suspected to have suffered from a medical emergency. He later crashed his vehicle into the side of a building.
Throughout his career, Jordan won over fans for his roles in projects like Will & Grace, American Horror Story and The Help. But one of his most celebrated projects was his portrayal of Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram in the stage play Sordid Lives.
Many close friends and co-stars are sharing memories of Jordan on social media. Keep scrolling to see some of the many thoughtful tributes.
Eric McCormack: "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I've ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."
Sean Hayes: "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend."
Rosie O'Donnell: "Just heartbreaking RIP my funny friend #leslieJORDAN."
Jennifer Love Hewitt: "I feel like I can't breathe. My beautiful and sweet friend. What will we all do without you? Your entire being spread love, sunshine and goodness. I will miss you more than I have words to say. Love you friend. May you make heaven as joyful as you made earth."
Octavia Spencer: "I can't express my sadness for his only surviving sister and his dear love M. There's a whole in my heart. I love and miss you, buddy @thelesliejordan"
Lance Bass: "Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend."
Ellen DeGeneres: "I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends."
Jenni "JWoww" Farley: "We promised we were going to meet one day. You made me smile more than you will ever know. Thank you for all the laughs @TheLeslieJordan."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Rest in peace Leslie. You were and you always will be a legend."
Ludacris: "RIP @thelesliejordan You exuded Pure Love & Energy the moment I met you and so glad I got a chance to work with your Genius. You will forever be celebrated and missed."
Amanda Kloots: "This man was pure joy. His smile lit up the stage. His laugh got everyone laughing. His stories had everyone on the edge of your seat. I remember feeling so lucky just being in his presence. Life is so precious. The world will miss you Leslie. You were the definition of a beautiful human."
Michelle Pfeiffer: "I just heard the devastating news of the beloved Leslie Jordan's passing. Leslie was such a light for so many. Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during this lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times. He lived everyday to bring joy to every one he came in contact with. Such a talent. Such an extraordinary human being. Such a loss. Rest well my friend."
Hillary Scott: "I first met Leslie when I got the opportunity to interview him (I was SO nervous bc he was my first ever interview!) on @applemusic Country Faith Radio. We talked about his gospel album and his gospel roots. We also learned of just how much we had in common. We are both Tennesseans, I'm a twin mom, he has twin sisters, a love of old hymns, and there was much more…most importantly a faith in God that poured out of him in our time together. We had lunch after we chatted over FaceTime and it was a JOY to spend those few hours with him. If you followed Leslie on Instagram over the pandemic you know that there is arguably no one who was a brighter more comedic light in such an unsteady and scary time. Not to mention his incredible talent that he lended to film and tv for so many years. Goodness gracious I'm sad."
Loni Love: "The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you."
George Takei: "I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."
Billy Eichner: "Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP."
Selma Blair: "This is too sad for us today. Oh Leslie! I love you so much. So much. You are stardust and all the love we are all crying into world. My own spirit lifts when I think of you. And always will. I can imagine millions of others are thanking the heavens you existed here. And gave your true self , but I want your hug again. Your strong hold. You showed me what a great man can be. I love you. I hug your loved ones . Talk to you at cocktail hour soon."
Ree Drummond: "I would say the world is a dimmer place without you, but you wouldn't like that! Your light and goodness and humor will definitely live on and on."
Andie MacDowell: "Everyone's heartbroken. What a loss. What a beautiful beautiful man he was never to be forgotten."
Hilaria Baldwin: "Love you Leslie. You made the world a better place and we are all so lucky that we walked this life with you."
Katharine Foster: "We love you always Leslie. Enjoy heaven."