Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood has a whole lot of golden memories with Leslie Jordan.

On Oct. 24, the actor died after a car accident in Hollywood. He was 67.

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep said in a statement to E! News. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."

While his cause of death has yet to be revealed, TMZ reported that he was driving when he was suspected to have suffered from a medical emergency. He later crashed his vehicle into the side of a building.

Throughout his career, Jordan won over fans for his roles in projects like Will & Grace, American Horror Story and The Help. But one of his most celebrated projects was his portrayal of Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram in the stage play Sordid Lives.