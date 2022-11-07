A Broadway Icon Has Been Cast as a Greek God In Disney+’s Percy Jackson Series

Watch : Lin-Manuel Miranda's Message to Kim Kardashian: "Sorry"

Lin-Manuel Miranda is trading in Hamilton for Hermes.

The writer and star of the Broadway juggernaut has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Miranda will be playing Greek god Hermes, as announced by Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan on Instagram Nov. 7.

"Friends, please welcome our newest immortal in the Olympian pantheon," Riordan wrote alongside a photo of Mirandaa standing next to a director's chair with his character's name emblazoned, "the god of travelers, gamblers, merchants, thieves, messengers, and all others who make their lives on the road—the one and only Hermes, otherwise known as @lin_manuel!"

In the Percy Jackson book series, which encompasses five novels in total written by Riordan, Hermes first appears in 2006's The Sea of Monsters.

The books were originally adapted into a film series starring Logan Lerman as Percy. In the 2013 film adaptation of The Sea of Monsters, Hermes was played by Nathan Fillion.