North West Dresses Up as Mom Kim Kardashian to Hilariously Recreate Iconic KUWTK Scenes

Watch : North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween

North West continues to prove she's a savage at roasting her mom.

The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared a video of herself recreating her mom's viral Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week outfit that featured heaps of yellow packing tape in a new TikTok.

In the clip posted to the account North shares with her mom, she wraps a few strands of the tape Kim used for the look, wrapping it around her black t-shirt. And, of course, she completed her look by using a wig that resembles Kim K's current blonde locks.

And as if the moment couldn't get any more iconic, North made sure to epically troll her mom even further by lip-syncing alongside an audio that featured a few of Kim's Keeping Up With the Kardashians quotes alongside Megan Thee Stallion's song "Savage."