Kim Kardashian Is the Total Package at Balenciaga Show During Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Kim Kardashian Makes a BIG Change on Social Media

Wrapping things up!

On March 6, newly legally single Kim Kardashian helped take Paris Fashion week by storm, sitting front row at the "snowy" Balenciaga fall/winter 2022/2023 show while wearing a look from the new collection, which a model showcased on the runway—a high-neck catsuit made of yellow packing tape bearing the name of the label. Kim carried a version of the brand's hourglass handbag, also wrapped with the same tape, Vogue reported.

The tape also covered her pointed pumps and yes, her outfit made a crunching sound as she moved. Kim completed the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia, who styled Kim for the 2021 Met Gala and her SNL hosting debut last October, is the brainchild behind the collection and the fashion show, which was held on a giant fake snow-covered set at the Le Bourget exhibition center near the French capital. Models walked through an artificial snowstorm.