North West, Kim Kardashian and Other Family Members Transform into Kris Jenner for Her Birthday

On Oct. 4, the Kardashian-Jenner family members and their friends gathered to celebrate Kris Jenner's 67th birthday at a group dinner and many of them paid tribute to the momager by dressed up as her, sporting wigs resembling her signature pixie cut hairstyle.
Kim Kardashian and eldest daughter North West both took part in the gag. A video of the 9-year-old's transformation into her grandmother, known to her grandkids as "Lovie," was posted on their shared TikTok account. In another clip, Kim, sporting her wig and a glittering green dress, dances and lip-syncs to Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya and Pink's 2001 cover of "Lady Marmalade."
Khloe Kardashian, who had dressed like her mom twice before on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, attended the party wearing a platinum blond wig, resembling the look her mom sported in 2019. The Good American founder shared videos of her homage on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday Mom."
She also posted a video of herself and Kourtney Kardashian, who wore a pink tracksuit and a dark brown wig resembling Kris' signature hairstyle. She also held a camcorder, parodying her mother's now-memed cameo in Ariana Grande's 2018 music video "Thank U, Next," during which the matriarch spoofed Amy Poehler's "cool mom" character from Mean Girls.
At the party, the group enjoyed a karaoke sesh, with Kris taking the mic to perform the classic 1968 song "Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations.
On Oct. 5, Kris' actual birthday, Kim shared a tribute to her mom on Instagram, including photos of the . "Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner," she wrote. "We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That's who you are!"
She continued, "Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it's like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much."
