Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

New details on Aaron Carter's passing have come to light.
After his cause of death was initially deferred, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has officially determined the singer died in November due to drowning, according to online records obtained by E! News.
Secondary causes were listed as the effects of alprazolam, which is sold under the brand Xanax, and difluoroethane, a compressed gas. His death was ruled an accident and the case is closed.
The full coroner's report obtained by TMZ states that Aaron became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of the substances and drowned.
Aaron died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34, with his rep confirming to E! News that the musician was found unresponsive in his Southern California home.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Lancaster station deputies responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. PT from the house sitter who found an unresponsive male in the bathtub. While the house sitter was advised to do CPR, the man was pronounced dead after deputies and fire department personnel arrived. The Sheriff's Department did not confirm the man's identity.
After learning of Aaron's passing, several of his fans, fellow stars and family members of the former child star—who rose to fame with hits like "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)"—paid tribute, including his brother Nick Carter.
"My heart is broken," the Backstreet Boys member, who also honored Aaron at one of the band's concerts, wrote on Instagram Nov. 6. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
Nick then reflected on Aaron's battle with addiction and his mental health struggles, which the "I Want Candy" singer had spoken out about previously.
"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," Nick continued in his post. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother."
Aaron's passing came almost a year after he welcomed a son named Prince with Melanie Martin.
"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Melanie told the Associated Press after Aaron's death. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."