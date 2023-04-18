Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Aaron Carter Dead at 34

New details on Aaron Carter's passing have come to light.

After his cause of death was initially deferred, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has officially determined the singer died in November due to drowning, according to online records obtained by E! News.

Secondary causes were listed as the effects of alprazolam, which is sold under the brand Xanax, and difluoroethane, a compressed gas. His death was ruled an accident and the case is closed.

The full coroner's report obtained by TMZ states that Aaron became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of the substances and drowned.

Aaron died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34, with his rep confirming to E! News that the musician was found unresponsive in his Southern California home.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Lancaster station deputies responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. PT from the house sitter who found an unresponsive male in the bathtub. While the house sitter was advised to do CPR, the man was pronounced dead after deputies and fire department personnel arrived. The Sheriff's Department did not confirm the man's identity.

After learning of Aaron's passing, several of his fans, fellow stars and family members of the former child star—who rose to fame with hits like "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)"—paid tribute, including his brother Nick Carter.