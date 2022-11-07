Michelle Williams Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

Michelle first announced she was expecting her second child with husband Thomas Kail in May, telling Variety, "It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you."

The Dawson's Creek alum, who shares son Hart, 2, with the Hamilton director—and is also mom to daughter Matilda Ledger, 17, with her late partner Heath Ledger—added, "It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

Although the mom has yet to publicly comment on the arrival of her little one, Michelle was spotted walking around New York City with her and Thomas' newborn in photos taken on Oct. 29.