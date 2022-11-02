Michelle Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Watch : Inside Michelle Williams' Private Romance With Thomas Kail

You don't want to wait for this news: Michelle Williams' family has welcomed a new member.

The Fosse/Verdon star recently gave birth to her and husband Thomas Kail's second child together, according to photos of the couple walking with a newborn in New York City on Oct. 29. While the duo has yet to publicly confirm their baby's arrival, E! News has reached out to Michelle's rep for comment.

Their bundle of joy joins the couple's son Hart, born in 2020, and Michelle's daughter, Matilda Ledger, 17, who she shared with late partner Heath Ledger.

Michelle, 42, first announced her pregnancy back in May, telling Variety, "It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

The Oscar nominee also reflected on welcoming son Hart amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It was a reminder that life goes on," she shared with the outlet. "The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that."