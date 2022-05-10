Michelle Williams Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's family is expanding once again.
The Dawson's Creek alum is pregnant with the couple's second baby. "It's totally joyous," the actress, who is due this fall, told Variety. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."
Williams, 41, and Hamilton director Kail, 44, welcomed a son, Hart, in 2020. She's also mom to daughter Matilda, 16, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.
In her chat with Variety, Williams reflected on Hart's arrival amid the coronavirus lockdown. "It was a reminder that life goes on," she told the outlet. "The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."
E! News confirmed in December 2019 that Williams was engaged to Kail and that the couple, who collaborated together on Fosse/Verdon, was expecting their first child together. "She's very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling," a source shared with E! News at the time. "She fell fast and hard for Thomas. They are very in love and excited about their future together and having a family."
The relationship news came about eight months after E! News learned Williams had split from her husband Phil Elverum. "Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year," a source close to the situation told People in April 2019. "It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends." After meeting through a mutual friend, Williams had privately wed the Mount Eerie singer in an Upstate New York ceremony in 2018.
"I never gave up on love," Williams shared with Vanity Fair in July 2018. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"