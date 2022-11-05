Aaron Carter Dead at 34: New Kids on the Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter.
The "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34.
While a Lancaster Sheriff's Office spokesperson told E! News that officers had arrived at Aaron's residence, authorities have not shared any additional details at this time. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Aaron's death comes just one month before his 35th birthday and just two weeks before his and ex Melanie Martin's son Prince turns 1. The "Aaron's Party" artist, who rose to fame in the late '90s and publicly battled addiction over the years, announced the birth of his first child in Nov. 2021. "Prince is precious," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you son."
As news of Aaron's passing emerged on Nov. 5, many fans and fellow stars took to social media to mourn his death, including singer and One Tree Hill alum Tyler Hilton, who tweeted, "No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny."
New Kids on the Block: "We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron
Diane Warren: "Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter."
Spencer Pratt: "RIP."
Melissa Joan Hart: "Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace!"
Tyler Hilton: "No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter"
Mayra Dias Gomes: "I am deeply saddened. Someone I once cared about passed away today. Aaron Carter and I had a brief relationship a few years ago & had not spoken lately. He spiraled and concerned everyone around him. He faced many mental health issues. I wish you nothing but peace.
Loni Love: "Met Aaron Carter in 2018, funny, talented and cool. I felt that he was trying....he really was just trying to be happy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing.. Condolences to his family and fans."
Carrie Jordan: "RIP Aaron Carter You changed pop culture forever."
Kayla Braxton: "I apologize if I spoke out of turn mentioning Aaron Carter's addiction leading to his death. It's what I was told, but I don't want to spread false information. I know he's been working hard to overcome addition. Regardless, very sad news. I was always rooting for him."
Richard Marx: "Sincere condolences to @nickcarter."
Christy Carlson Romano: "Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family."