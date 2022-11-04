Bryce Hall Reacts After Getting Blocked By Addison Rae on Twitter

Addison Rae has hit the block button on Bryce Hall.
The social media star wasn't afraid to poke fun at himself about the blocking on TikTok sharing a video of himself jokingly crying by the pool paired with the audio of Kim Kardashian, saying: "He blocked me! What a f**king loser!"
At the end of the clip, the 23-year-old is surrounded by, well, two other Bryces in different outfits pointing and laughing at him. He captioned the Nov. 3 post, "First L of 2022."
The pair dated for a year until Bryce allegedly cheated on Addison in Feb. 2021 during a trip to Las Vegas. At the time, the insider told E! News the pair have both been "very busy concentrating on their careers."
And a month later in March, the He's All That star spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the inspiration behind her hit single "Obsessed" and referred to a boyfriend as an ex.
"So the night recording this, I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend," she shared. "My boyfriend at the time. I dropped him off at his house. He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.'"
However, this may not have been a recent block on Addison's part, as Bryce revealed he was blocked back in August during an episode of his Tea Talk podcast with Josh Richards.
Bryce shared, "She just blocked me on everything, like two days ago," to which Josh replied, "No she didn't?!"
And these days it looks like Addison has put the past behind her as since splitting with Bryce, the influencer has been in a relationship with Israeli guitarist Omer Fedi.