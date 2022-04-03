Grammys 2022: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi Give Off Kravis Vibes During Red Carpet Debut

Watch : Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are all that, and so is their red carpet debut as a couple.

On April 3, the TikTok star hit the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys with her musician boyfriend. Not only did this awards show moment mark the pair's red carpet debut as a couple, but Addison and Omer appeared to pay tribute to BFF Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker in the process.

Much like Kravis' rock 'n' roll chic aesthetic at the 2022 Oscars, Addison and Omer were dressed up rockers thanks to their chic black and white ensembles. (Now if only we could get them to touch tongues like Kravis!)

This is certainly a big night for Omer, as the Israeli artist is up for three awards—including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year—at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for his work on Lil Nas X's Montero album. "Thank u Nas for letting me be apart of this special moment," he wrote of the "Old Town Road" star in April 2021. "ily so much! u changed my life forever."