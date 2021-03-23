Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Break Up Again Amid Cheating Rumors

Watch : Addison Rae Hints at Bryce Hall Breakup Rumors

TikTok's reigning power couple has called it quits again.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are officially over, a source exclusively tells E! News.

The pair have been broken up since Bryce faced cheating allegations during a February trip to Las Vegas, the source explains.

Addison, 20, and Bryce, 21, have both been "very busy concentrating on their careers," according to the insider.

As of Tuesday afternoon, she doesn't follow him on Instagram but he does follow her.

On March 23, Addison spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the process of creating her debut single, "Obsessed," and seemed to confirm the breakup by referring to an "ex-boyfriend."

"So the night recording this... I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time," she shared. "I dropped him off at his house... He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.'"