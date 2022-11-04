Hayden Panettiere Turns Heads During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Talks "Heartbreaking" Custody Decision

Hayden Panettiere pulled out all of the style stops for her red carpet return.

The Nashville alum, who has mostly stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, made a grand entrance at the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

For the special event—which raises funds for AIDS research—the 33-year-old sizzled in a bold red blazer dress that featured a plunging neckline and dramatic shoulder pads. Hayden's accessories were just as eye-catching, as she paired her fiery look with black platform heels, sheer pantyhose and a diamond-adorned handbag.

As for her glam? She kept it simple by wearing barley-there makeup and flipping her hair over to create an effortless deep side part.

Hayden's red carpet appearance comes two months after she shared a rare glimpse inside her personal life, including her past struggles with addiction and the misconceptions involving the custody of her and ex Wladimir Klitschko's 7-year-old daughter Kaya.