Hayden Panettiere Shares New Video Message From Ex Wladimir Klitschko Amid War in Ukraine

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Hayden Panettiere is helping her ex Wladimir Klitschko stand with Ukraine.

On April 22, the Nashville star posted a video of Wladimir, a Ukraine native, to Instagram with the caption, "A message from #WladimirKlitschko on the ground in #Ukraine."

"Thank you to Hoplon international for all the help and support that we have received here in Ukraine," the former professional boxer said in the video. "Thank you for the med kits and the bulletproof vests they're going to save our lives. Thank you so much. And please keep supporting us."

The former couple share a 7-year-old daughter named Kaya.

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. The next month, Hayden established Hoplon International in March to raise money for medical supplies and protective gear for those fighting in the Eastern European country. The nonprofit collects donations that "immediately fund life-saving supplies, from body armor to combat medical kits," reads its mission statement. "Our networks inside Ukraine allow us to agilely assess the most critical resources, and to coordinate their distribution."