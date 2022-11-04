The Love Is Blind Reunion Trailer Teases a Couple Still Together and a Shocking Revelation

Watch : Love Is Blind: Raven & SK REACT to Their Wedding Drama

(Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.)

Love Is Blind is in for a dramatic finish.

On Nov. 4, Netflix released the trailer for the final episodes of season three, and clearly it's not happily ever after for several couples.

In an epic montage of reunion moments, various cast members express their shock and frustration about the way the season played out. Zanab Jaffrey reveals she has "something to tell" another costar, while Alexa Alfia shouts "What the f--k?" to a series of shocked gasps.

And it seems like one couple who said no at the altar is now saying yes: During the reunion, host Nick Lachey asks one duo, "You guys are still together, right?"

Plus, fans will get to see the conclusions to all your favorite couples' stories as the rest of the weddings air too. One relationship's fate was already revealed in the penultimate episode, with Sikiru "SK" Alagbada saying "I don't" to Raven Ross.