Ashley Graham Shares Appreciation for "New Tummy" 10 Months After Welcoming Twin Sons

Watch : Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys

Ashley Graham is loving the skin she's in.

The supermodel, who welcomed twin boys with husband Justin Ervin in January, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories about why she's grateful for her postpartum body.

"Hi new tummy," Ashley captioned her post on Nov. 2, alongside a close-up photo of her stomach. "You look very different from what I'm use [sic] to. But I do appreciate you."

The American Beauty Star host's love letter to herself comes two months after she opened up about her motherhood journey and the pressures that come with it.

"Everyday I am amazed and grateful for all that my body is capable of, but I constantly remind myself that it doesn't have to do it all," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 8. "It's ok to feel exhausted raising 3 children under 3, that it's ok to live in a postpartum body, that it's ok to ask for help and support, that it's ok to formula feed when I can't breastfeed."

Ashley—who shares Isaac, 2, and twins Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, 10 months, with Justin—added, "That my best is best, no matter what it looks like."