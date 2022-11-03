Ashley Graham Shares Appreciation for "New Tummy" 10 Months After Welcoming Twin Sons

Ashley Graham is loving the skin she's in.
The supermodel, who welcomed twin boys with husband Justin Ervin in January, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories about why she's grateful for her postpartum body.
"Hi new tummy," Ashley captioned her post on Nov. 2, alongside a close-up photo of her stomach. "You look very different from what I'm use [sic] to. But I do appreciate you."
The American Beauty Star host's love letter to herself comes two months after she opened up about her motherhood journey and the pressures that come with it.
"Everyday I am amazed and grateful for all that my body is capable of, but I constantly remind myself that it doesn't have to do it all," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 8. "It's ok to feel exhausted raising 3 children under 3, that it's ok to live in a postpartum body, that it's ok to ask for help and support, that it's ok to formula feed when I can't breastfeed."
Ashley—who shares Isaac, 2, and twins Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, 10 months, with Justin—added, "That my best is best, no matter what it looks like."
The 35-year-old hasn't only been transparent in the body and breastfeeding departments either.
Back in May, she candidly detailed her scary birthing experience, revealing that she suffered a "severe" hemorrhage when she gave birth to the twins.
"All I can remember is feeling a light touch on my cheek, which I found out later was actually somebody smacking the crap out of my cheek, someone holding my hand, my husband Justin in my ear, praying and someone jabbing me with a needle in my arm," she wrote in a personal essay for Glamour May 20. "And I remember seeing darkness and what seemed like stars."
Ashley recalled being soothed by her midwife and team of professionals, but deep down knew something was wrong.
"Even though they didn't want to go into the details at that moment, I looked around the room, saw blood literally everywhere, and let out this deep, visceral cry," she remembered. "An emotional release from the chaos I had just experienced."
While Ashley has since embraced her body, at the time, she admitted that wasn't the case.
"I am still not entirely comfortable in my body, no matter my own body positivity advocacy," she told the magazine. "Day by day it goes back and forth. I tell myself that I am a warrior for carrying and birthing my babies, for surviving the hemorrhage, for being a mother to my three boys and yet also still struggling with the transformation of my body."
Despite the feelings she had toward herself, she made it clear that she'll always keep it real, especially if it means empowering others.
"I want to continue to create spaces for women to feel fearless and beautiful and vulnerable," she said, "all at the same time."