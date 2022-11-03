Selena Gomez Reveals the Documentary Moment She Almost Didn't Want to Share

While Selena Gomez gets candid in her new documentary, there was one part she nearly held back on.
In the Apple TV+ film Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the star shares her years-long mental health journey and shares footage from her travels abroad, including a 2019 visit to Kenya. However, that trip nearly didn't make it into the final cut.
When asked at the Nov. 2 premiere of the documentary at AFI Fest if there was a part she initially didn't want to share in her film, Selena told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "That was probably in Kenya."
The singer said that she realized she wanted to help people, adding, "I think I had that moment many times."
In the documentary, Selena noted that "part of my heart is still in Kenya."
"I felt guilty being there sometimes," she continued. "I hate that, I feel like I went and filmed and I experienced, but it's just so hard because I feel so selfish. Do I feel great? Yes, and do I feel like I left an impact? Yes, but do I feel like I've done enough? No."
During her trip, the Only Murders in the Building star visited schools and bonded with students. She has a particularly emotional conversation with one woman about suicidal ideation.
In her documentary, Selena's former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus recalled how the singer herself had them and in a Nov. 3 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said that she spent years contemplating taking her own life.
As she continues her mental health journey and her philanthropy, Selena reflected back on her 2016 self, telling E! News what she would say to herself. "First, I would probably give myself a hug," she said. "I can't believe I was talking badly about my body and feeling those feelings."
And Selena sounds optimistic about her future, saying she would tell the 2026 version of herself, "Girl, hopefully you got something right and you're living your life!"'
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.