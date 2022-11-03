Selena Gomez Reveals the Documentary Moment She Almost Didn't Want to Share

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary

While Selena Gomez gets candid in her new documentary, there was one part she nearly held back on.

In the Apple TV+ film Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the star shares her years-long mental health journey and shares footage from her travels abroad, including a 2019 visit to Kenya. However, that trip nearly didn't make it into the final cut.

When asked at the Nov. 2 premiere of the documentary at AFI Fest if there was a part she initially didn't want to share in her film, Selena told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "That was probably in Kenya."

The singer said that she realized she wanted to help people, adding, "I think I had that moment many times."

In the documentary, Selena noted that "part of my heart is still in Kenya."

"I felt guilty being there sometimes," she continued. "I hate that, I feel like I went and filmed and I experienced, but it's just so hard because I feel so selfish. Do I feel great? Yes, and do I feel like I left an impact? Yes, but do I feel like I've done enough? No."