Why Selena Gomez's Philanthropic Trip to Kenya Is Unforgettable

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 10:15 AM

Selena Gomez is spreading good this holiday season.

Earlier this week, fans learned that the singer and her close friend Raquelle Stevens were able to enjoy a week-long getaway to Kenya with an "amazing" team at WE.

In photos posted on Instagram, followers were able to catch the duo visiting elephants with the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and meeting with students at a girls school.

"During one of our afternoons we had the opportunity to bead jewelry with a group of local mamas. Even though we didn't speak the same language, we had the best time together and were able to connect through eye contact, smiles, laughter and hugs," Raquelle shared on Instagram. "We also visited two of the WE schools. The secondary girls school and the WE college where we were moved by the stories we heard, and inspired by the intelligent, confident girls we got to spend time with."

She continued, "I learned that attending secondary school is a huge privilege with only 41% of girls attending. The girls we spoke with are so grateful for the opportunity to learn and we need to see this number increase."

Selena's latest trip may not be the biggest surprise to fans. After all, the actress has been a longtime supporter of the WE organization.

"I've known this organization for over six years," she previously told E! News at the WE Day California event. "I know the people behind it and how much effort they put into encouraging kids to do something."

Selena continued, "So not only do they make incredible money for people all over the world, but they're actually focusing on kids all over the world that want to have the opportunity to give back."

With the year coming to a close, the 27-year-old is left with a whole lot of gratitude for all she has and how far she's come. Perhaps her trip to Kenya was only the icing on the cake.

"This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked, and that I truly am excited to just sit back with my family, and enjoy, and turn off everything," she shared with InStyle. "I always just think about what happened, and where I want to go in life, and hope for the best."

